President Ruto appoints Bernice Sialaal as NPS Accounting Officer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has appointed Bernice Sialaal Lemedeket as the Accounting Officer of the National Police Service.(NPS)

Chief of Staff Felix Koskei announced that Lemedeket will double as the Principal Administrative Secretary at the NPS.

The appointment comes months the Head of State President signed an Executive Order granting the service autonomy by transferring their budget from the Office of the President.

Before her appointment, Bernice served as a Manager of the Kenya Pipeline Company Foundation and was the TB/HIV Program Advisor at the University of Maryland Global Initiative Kenya.

She is a holder of a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Psychology, a Master’s degree in Project Planning and a Master’s degree in Development management.