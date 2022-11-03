Connect with us

July 13, 2022 | Prof Paul Wainaina waves at a gathering comprising students and members of the staff after delivering his address at the university's amphitheater/COURTESY

Kenya

Paul Wainaina reinstated as Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Paul Wainaina has been reinstated as the Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor following the resolution of the dispute that led to his exit.

Administration Deputy Vice-Chancellor Paul Okemo stated that ‘Prof Wainaina is reporting back today at 10.00am and members of staff are encouraged to be at the main gate to welcome him.”

As he made his way back to the Main Campus, Wainaina attributed the turn of events to divine intervention.

“God used the new government to allow wrongs to be rectified using our fundamental principles. For me to be alive today is a miracle. I knew the Fury that was coming after taking my stand,” he said.

According to the University don, the bone of contention was some 410 acres of University land that the government wanted excised for the construction of a World Health Organisation (WHO) Hub.

He stated that there exists a procedure in law on what government needs to do if it needs the parcel of land.

“That land is still intact and the title deed is with us, we had a plan for what we wanted to do with the land. There are procedures if the government wanted to take the public land,” he said.

