National Assembly. /COURTESY

Kenya

Parliamentary Service Commission recommends Samuel Njoroge as National Assembly Clerk

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) has recommended Samuel Njoroge as the National Assembly Clerk.

According to the body, Njoroge was picked from a list of four candidates following interviews that were conducted last Friday.

While tabling the recommendation before the house, Eldas MP Adan Keynan, a PSC commissioner mentioned that Njoroge scored the highest as compared to the other candidates.

“Based on the foregoing, PSC resolved to have Samuel Njoroge to be appointed for a term of five years, its not be permanent and pensionable. If he performs well, he is eligible for another five years,” he said.

Deputy Clerk Serah Kioko has been holding the position in an acting capacity after taking the mantle from Michael Sialai.

Before her appointment, Kioko has been serving as the Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly overseeing and supervising chamber duties.

“The person who was acting reverts back to the position of the original position of Deputy Clerk. That person has not been sacked or suspended but remains to be part of the Parliamentary Service Commission,” Keynan said.

Sialai was appointed in January 2017 and he left the post after attaining the age of retirement 60 years.

Sialai who is Kenya’s High Commissioner to Namibia was first appointed as a First Clerk Assistant in the National Assembly in 1996 and rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Clerk.

He was appointed as the Clerk of the National Assembly in 2017, a position he held until this nomination.

