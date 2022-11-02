Nyamira Governor sends all revenue officers to compulsory leave due to increased revenue loss.

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Nov 2 – Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has sent all revenue officers, supervisors and enforcement officers in the revenue department into a one-month compulsory leave due to increased loss of revenue in the country.

Speaking at the country headquarters, Nyaribo said untrustworthy and corruption from these officers has led to loss of revenue in the past months.

He said his government conducted investigations on why the revenue decreased and found out the officers who are employees of the country government are untrustworthy while doing their work.

“We found out, our employees who are collect revenue end up pocket half of the money collected from members of the public,” said Governor Nyaribo.

He said its time to take action and all those involved in collecting revenue, enforcement and their supervisors should be sent on compulsory leave as they wait for a decision we will take

He asked the officers to return any property belonging to the government to the head officers and their uniforms and fill the forms as they go home.

“We have a temporal team which will act as interim and take over from the officers as we continue with further investigations and separate the genuine employs from the chaff,” Nyamira governor.

The governor noted, the country has not been able to meet its targets because the money collected end up in the officers’ pockets.

He said the county is not able to do development projects whose main source comes from revenue collection.

He asked the residents to be careful and not to allow officers to involve them in bribery cases because the revenue collected will help the country deliver projects and services to them.