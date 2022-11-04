No Kenyan to fly out as a domestic worker without fulfilling set requirements, CS Mutua says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says no Kenyan will be allowed to travel out of the country as a domestic worker without fulfilling a set requirements starting on Monday.

Announcing a raft of measures to protect Kenyan workers in Saudi Arabia, Mutua revealed the ministry will be issuing new procedures that will inform clearance of Kenyans traveling abroad as domestic workers.

The new CS who is on a two-day visit to the country disclosed that a joint Technical Team of Kenya and Saudi Arabia Government officials had been formed to fast-track labour issues including the issue of exit visas starting from Thursday next week.

The deal follows talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs His Highness Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, and a team from the Ministry of Labour, led by Saudi Vice Minister of Labour Abdullah Nasser Abuthnain.

Mutua stated that an emergency hotline number has also been set up at the Kenyan Embassy in Riyadh.