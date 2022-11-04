National Assembly invites public views on 51 Principal Secretary nominees

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The National Assembly has invited the public to submit their views on the 51 Principal Secretaries nominees appointed by President William Ruto as the vetting process is set to take place between November 14 and 18.

Clerk of National Assembly Samuel Njoroge stated that submission may be made through written statements on oath on or before Friday next week at 5.00pm.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula, Thursday mandated Njoroge to notify the nominees and Kenyans at large on the date and venue where the process will be conducted.

According to the Speaker, the committees should table their final report before Parliament not later than 24th of this month as prescribed in the statutory timelines.

The Public Service Commission forwarded to his office a list of 250 names of Kenyans that had been shortlisted after being interviewed.

Among the notable names on the list are former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, former Regional Development PS, Belio Kipsang, and UDA Kitui Gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Mueke.