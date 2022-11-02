Connect with us

The National Assembly. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

MPs to debate proposal seeking to entrench NG-CDF into the constitution

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Lawmakers are expected to debate on a legislative proposal seeking to entrench the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) into the Constitution.

The Constitution Amendment Bill 2022 which is co-sponsored by Matu-ngulu Member of Parliament Stephen Mule and his Gichungu counterpart Robert Gichumu is pushing for the fund to be established in the constitution to avert disruptions on technicalities of the law.

Speaker Moses Wetangula differed the debate Wednesday following a request by Ruaraka MP TJ Kajwang.

The MPs are also seeking to established the National Government Affirmative Fund, Senate Oversight Fund and Economic Stimulus and Empowerment Fund in the constitution.

The bill seeks to increase the allocation of the National Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to 5 percent from the current 2.5 percent by amending the NG-CDF Act of 2015.

The bill also calls for the establishment of the Senate Oversight Fund which seeks an allocation of 0.001 percent of all the national government share of revenue as divided in the Division of Revenue Act.

The lawmakers argue that the bill doesn’t in any way affect the function and powers of the county governments in anticipation of any efforts to thwart the bill.

