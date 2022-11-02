Connect with us

Speaker Moses Wetangula/CFM/FILE

Kenya

MPs begin amendment of Standing Orders to allow CSs appear before House

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The National Assembly has commenced the process of amending Standing Orders to allow Cabinet secretaries to appear in the chamber.

Speaker Moses Wetangula tweeted to confirm the exercise had begun to amend Standing Order 253 to allow strangers to address Parliament.

He said the review will allow CSs to respond to questions by MPs and outline the government agenda.

Standing Orders are the rules and regulations that govern the conduct of House businesses and provide for establishment of various offices and their mandates.

In his inaugural speech to the joint sitting of Parliament, President William Ruto said the move would increase government accountability to the people.

