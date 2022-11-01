MPs approve Samuel Njoroge as National Assembly Clerk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Samuel Njoroge has been approved as the National Assembly clerks after a vote by Members of Parliament.

162 legislators voted in favour of his appointment with 94 being against it.

There was however acrimony in the National Assembly after the legislators voiced objections to the decision as some questioned by Acting Clerk Serah Kioko was overlooked.

Eldas MP Adan Keynan who presented the recommendation by the Parliamentary Service Commission says they settled on Njoroge after he registered the highest score among the four shortlisted candidates.

MPs jeered Keynan as he moved the motion for the adoption of the recommendation which forced House Speaker Moses Wetangula to intervene and restore order.