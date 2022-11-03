MP John Mbadi elected National Assembly Public Accounts Committee chairman

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Nominated Member of Parliament John Mbadi has been elected as the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

Mbadi who was elected unopposed will be deputized by Butere MP Tindi Mwale in the committee that oversees expenditures of all state departments and agencies.

In the first inaugural sitting, Mbadi, said he is ready to put the government in check saying his team will conduct their role impartially.

“I want to thank members for the confidence they have shown in me. This is the first time PAC chair is being elected unopposed.It is now time to get down to work in this committee, there will be no Azimio or Kenya Kwanza but we will work as a team,” he said.

The chairman of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) mentioned that the committee will intiate a meeting with Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and National Treasury to discuss how they are going to work together.

“We are going to meet them not to direct them on how to do their duty but how to conduct their investigations to help us in our oversight role,” he said.

The Chairman slot in the committee had caused wrangles in ODM party after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino claimed that the Raila Odinga-led party had initially promised him the slot.Owino will now serve in the committee as a member.

Meanwhile, in the newly constituted Diaspora Affairs and Migrant Workers Committee of the house they have pledged to institute critical reforms in export of labour, to bring to a stop the endless alleged mistreatment of some Kenyans working abroad.

The committee, which was sitting for the first time since it’s constitution under the 13th Parliament also resolved to create a consultative platform with Kenyans working abroad, as well as stakeholders in the immigration sector in formulation of the necessary policy directions.

During the sitting, the committee unanimously elected Taita Taveta Woman Representative Hon. Lydia Haika Mnene Mizighi, as chair, and Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon King’ara as Vice-Chair.

“Each of us had capacity to chair this committee, and lead us in undertaking the mighty task ahead, and am greatly honoured that you have picked me as chair,” said Hon. Mizighi.

Hon. King’ara said the committee had great capacity to incorporate the input of not just the members but also key stakeholders to deliver on our main duty of restoration of humanity in the Diaspora workforce sector.

“Which is why I also challenge us to work closely with other line committees to deliver on our mandate. There are massive expectations on us,” said Hon. King’ara

Other members who spoke said establishment of the committee had been long overdue, given the outcry of Kenyans about the plight of tens of citizens working in the Diaspora.