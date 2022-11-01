Connect with us

Kenya

Most Kenyans prefer services at Huduma Centres

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Most Kenyans prefer seeking services at Huduma Centres due to the excellent services offered by the workers at the facilities.

 According to the Nairobi GPO Huduma Centre Manager John Obaka the 52 Huduma Centres in the 47 counties provide standardized services across board with an objective of transforming service delivery to the citizenry.

He said in the past the expectations of Kenyans were very low on public service but the establishment of the first Huduma centre at GPO changed the perception following excellent services offered to those seeking services at the one-stop-shop.

“The core values that has made Huduma centres stand out on customers are integrity, courtesy, passion for work, innovation and efficiency in service delivery,” said Obaka.  

He noted that before Covid -19 pandemic GPO Huduma centres used to serve about 5,000 people per hour but after post Covid its serves about 3,000 people daily.

The manager said staff working at the centres are always encouraged to come up with innovations that can improve service delivery while leveraging on technology.

“We believe technology is an enabler to good service and we believe we can do better through innovation,” he added.

Nairobi County has five Huduma Centres namely GPO Huduma Centre, City Square, Makadara, Kibera, and Eastleigh.

The Ministry of Public Service, Gender and Affirmative Action in a bid to expand the reach of the Huduma Kenya Service Delivery programme plans to launch extended working hours in a number of the centres so that service providers can work on a shift basis to enhance convenience in accessing services.

