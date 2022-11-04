KUSU officials protests 6pc NSSF increment by Govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) officials have called for a detailed public participation before the implementation of the proposed increment of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions from Sh200 to six per cent of the gross salary earned as captured in the NSSF Act.

Speaking in Kisii, the officials led by the Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya and Chairman Philip Onyango said the proposals by President William Ruto requires the input of all major stakeholders.

“The contributions as currently constituted needs a review. “However, where is the new salary increment. The cost of living has skyrocketed; Kenyans are hardly surviving. Maybe not all Public Servants want to save, maybe they are in other saving schemes,” said Mukhwaya.

He said the six percent from the current Ksh.200 is unfair and asked the government to increase the living wage bill of all civil servants

KUSU chairman Philip Onyango said the directions the matter was taking may not be favorable to a number of Kenyans.

“The idea is not bad, we need to incorporate other measures give it time and have a common understanding,” said Oyango

James Makori, KUSU’s National treasurer said the Government has been deducting salaries from its workers whenever it falls short of tax. He added, the government should not turn public workers into slaves.

“President William Ruto must rethink the proposed increment,” said Makori.

The officials also took issue with the Management of Kisii University that has been unable to pay the more than 204 sacked University staff.

“The position is that the University pays the money or reinstates the affected staff,” said Makori

Mukhwaya said they have three consecutive meetings to try resolve the matter but the Management had only agreed to remit Sh5 million every month. The affected staff are demanding more than Sh625 million.

According to the Universities Funding, Kenyan Universities owe a number of Government and Private agencies close to Sh56.1 billion.

Geoffrey Monari, University Fund’s Executive Officer says that the money has to be paid in the next six months if indeed the Universities have to continue with their basic and core mandate.