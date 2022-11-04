Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

KUSU officials protests 6pc NSSF increment by Govt

Published

KISII, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) officials have called for a detailed public participation before the implementation of the proposed increment of National Social Security Fund (NSSF) deductions from Sh200 to six per cent of the gross salary earned as captured in the NSSF Act.

Speaking in Kisii, the officials led by the Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya and Chairman Philip Onyango said the proposals by President William Ruto requires the input of all major stakeholders.

“The contributions as currently constituted needs a review. “However, where is the new salary increment. The cost of living has skyrocketed; Kenyans are hardly surviving. Maybe not all Public Servants want to save, maybe they are in other saving schemes,” said Mukhwaya.

He said the six percent from the current Ksh.200 is unfair and asked the government to increase the living wage bill of all civil servants

KUSU chairman Philip Onyango said the directions the matter was taking may not be favorable to a number of Kenyans.

“The idea is not bad, we need to incorporate other measures give it time and have a common understanding,” said Oyango

James Makori, KUSU’s National treasurer said the Government has been deducting salaries from its workers whenever it falls short of tax. He added, the government should not turn public workers into slaves.

“President William Ruto must rethink the proposed increment,” said Makori.

The officials also took issue with the Management of Kisii University that has been unable to pay the more than 204 sacked University staff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The position is that the University pays the money or reinstates the affected staff,” said Makori

Mukhwaya said they have three consecutive meetings to try resolve the matter but the Management had only agreed to remit Sh5 million every month. The affected staff are demanding more than Sh625 million.

According to the Universities Funding, Kenyan Universities owe a number of Government and Private agencies close to Sh56.1 billion.

Geoffrey Monari, University Fund’s Executive Officer says that the money has to be paid in the next six months if indeed the Universities have to continue with their basic and core mandate.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya Airways pilots under KALPA to down tools tomorrow after grievances not addressed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Airways pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) are set to go on strike from Saturday after...

7 mins ago

Kenya

KCSE candidate among cattle thieves arrested

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 3 – A form four candidate is being held at Akala police station in Gem Wagai Sub County after he and...

13 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto reaffirms Karigithu’s nomination to International Maritime Organisation post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s nomination of Ambassador Nancy Karigithu for the International Maritime Organisation Secretary General post....

13 hours ago

Kenya

Key Port Operations Back to Mombasa, DP Gachagua Says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 3 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday said essential operations have been returned to the port of Mombasa in line...

13 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya sends 4.2 tonnes of relief supplies to Somalia to support bomb victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Kenya has sent 4,244 kilograms of emergency aid package to Somalia to support Mogadishu terror attack victims. The package...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Govt will use technology in implementation of Hustler fund

MAKUENI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Information, Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eliud Owalo has said the government will use technology in implementing...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua says President Ruto’s administration thwarted attempts to privatise port of Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto’s administration thwarted attempts to privatize the port of Mombasa, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said. Gachagua...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Recruitment of national police reservists to continue, Rift Valley Commissioner Maalim says

TURKANA, Kenya, Nov 3 – Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RC) Maalim Mohamed has said the government will continue to recruit more National Police Reservists...

16 hours ago