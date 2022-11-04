Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya Airways Boeing 777/FILE

Kenya

KQ says pilots’ strike to cost airline Sh300mn a day, passengers to contact customer care

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Airways has urged passengers planning to travel in the next 48 hours to contact the customer care ahead of a planned pilots’ strike set for tomorrow.

In a statement, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Allan Kilavuka stated that the airline is willing and ready to engage with KALPA within the confines of their mandate in an open negotiation to find practical and lasting solutions.

He indicated that the strike will have severe economic impact on different sectors and the entire ecosystem reliant on KQ.

“At a minimum, the unlawful industrial action will cost KQ approximately KES 300M a day, translating to KES 2.1Bn in one week,” he said.

He reiterate that the industrial action is unlawful, ill-timed, and unnecessary at this point as it will delay and disrupt the ability of KQ to recover and eventually get the airline back to meeting all its obligations.

Kenya Airways pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) are set to go on strike from Saturday after the airline failed to address their grievances.

In a statement, the Association’s General Secretary Murithi Nyaga stated that from 6.00am, there shall be no Kenya Airways aircraft departing from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) being flown by a KALPA member.

He indicated that the Kenya Airways management has not made any meaningful attempt to engage them and have the issues they raised addressed.

“On October 19 2022, the Association issued a 14-day industrial action notice to the management of Kenya Airways, as the last resort in our attempts to seek better working conditions for our members and ensure that Kenya Airways is managed professionally,” he stated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The strike notice has since expired and we are therefore at liberty to exercise our right to withdraw our labour forthwith as enshrined in Article 41, Chapter 4 of the Kenyan constitution.”

The Kenya Airways Board had said that none of the grievances advanced by the Kenya Airline Pilots Association(KALPA) merit an industrial strike.

In a statement, the board noted that KALPA’s demands have changed from grievances on the suspension of the Provident Fund, the Ab Initio Loan fund, Annual Leave, and other issues to outright demands for the resignation of the Management team, particularly the CEO, Allan Kilavuka.

“The Board reiterates that industrial action is unnecessary at this point as it will delay and disrupt the financial and operational recovery, causing reputational damage to Kenya Airways,” the statement signed by KQ Board Chair Michael Joseph read.

The national carrier also noted that the negative impact of the strike would also affect thousands of employees and the vast ecosystem the airline supports.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants

Nairobi (AFP), Nov 4 – More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya’s worst drought in four decades,...

13 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua assures govt not to interfere in judiciary’s independence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured that the Executive will not interfere with the work of the judiciary and...

31 mins ago

Kenya

Judiciary mulling night courts to expedite cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Judiciary is contemplating rolling out night shift small claim courts sittings following the success registered by the units...

47 mins ago

Kenya

National Assembly invites public views on 51 Principal Secretary nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The National Assembly has invited the public to submit their views on the 51 Principal Secretaries nominees appointed by...

6 hours ago

Kenya

No Kenyan to fly out as a domestic worker without fulfilling set requirements, CS Mutua says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says no Kenyan will be allowed to travel out of the...

6 hours ago

Kenya

KUSU officials protest 6pc NSSF increment by Govt

KISII, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) officials have called for a detailed public participation before the implementation of the proposed...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Airways pilots under KALPA to down tools tomorrow after grievances not addressed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Airways pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) are set to go on strike from Saturday after...

6 hours ago

Kenya

KCSE candidate among cattle thieves arrested

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 3 – A form four candidate is being held at Akala police station in Gem Wagai Sub County after he and...

19 hours ago