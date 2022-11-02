Connect with us

Africa

Published

Kenya

Education taskforce to hear views on university funding 

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms team has called upon Kenyans to air their views and recommendation on...

22 mins ago

Kenya

Government commits to defend media freedom

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and The Digital Economy Eliud Owalo has assured the journalism fraternity of the...

47 mins ago

Africa

Kenya sends 900 troops to troubled DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – Kenya has sent 900 troops to the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which is faced with a major...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Belio Kipsang, Charles Hinga retained as PSs as President Ruto sends names to Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – President William Ruto has retained Principal Secretaries Belio Kipsang (Education) and Charles Hinga (Housing, Urban Development) in names sent...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto nominates 51 candidates to PS posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – President WIlliam Ruto has nominated fifty-one candidates for Principal Secretary posts. Among those on the list include Nixon Korir...

3 hours ago
Meru Governor Faith Kawira Mwangaza Meru Governor Faith Kawira Mwangaza

Kenya

Controller of Budget to meet embattled Meru Governor Mwangaza, MCAs over Ward Development Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Controller of Budget has now invited embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza for a consultative meeting over the introduction...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Salaries of Civil Servants to be reviewed upwards, CS Jumwa says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 2 – Salaries public service sector will soon be reviewed upwards, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has said. Jumwa, during...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kanini Kega among leaders eying EALA post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega is among leaders eyeing the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) post. Kega...

4 hours ago