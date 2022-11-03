Connect with us

Kenya

Kenya sends 4.2 tonnes of relief supplies to Somalia to support bomb victims

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Kenya has sent 4,244 kilograms of emergency aid package to Somalia to support Mogadishu terror attack victims.

The package include medicine and food.

It will support those affected by the recent bombing in Mogadishu where scores were killed, and hundreds of people were left injured.

The items were received Kenya’s ambassador to Somalia Thomas Chepkuto accompanied by Somalia’s Ministers of Health, Information, Minister in the office of the Prime Minister and Disaster Response team.

