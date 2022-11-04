Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Victims: Elephants and other big herbivores are suffering in Kenya's historic drought

Kenya

Kenya drought kills more than 200 elephants

Published

Nairobi (AFP), Nov 4 – More than 200 elephants and hundreds of zebras and gnus have died in Kenya’s worst drought in four decades, the country’s tourism minister said on Friday.

The crisis has affected nearly half of Kenya’s regions and at least four million out of its 50 million people.

“The drought has caused mortality of wildlife, mostly herbivore species,” Tourism Minister Peninah Malonza told a press conference in Nairobi on Friday, adding that 14 species had been identified as badly hit.

“The mortalities have arisen because of depletion of food resources as well as water shortages.”

Between February and October, officials recorded the death of 205 elephants, 512 gnus, 381 zebras, 12 giraffes and 51 buffalo, she said.

“Elephants in (the) Amboseli and Laikipia-Samburu regions are worst affected by the drought, as the ecosystems (there) have recorded more than 70 elephant deaths,” Malonza said.

The authorities are dropping off hay for the animals, she said.

Last year the country had 36,000 elephants, according to tourism ministry estimates.

Four consecutive rainy seasons have failed in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia and millions across the Horn of Africa have been driven into extreme hunger. More than 1.5 million cattle have died in Kenya alone.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KQ urges passengers to make alternate plans ahead of Pilots’ strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Airways has urged passengers planning to travel in the next 48 hours to make alternate plans ahead of...

2 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua assures govt not to interfere in judiciary’s independence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured that the Executive will not interfere with the work of the judiciary and...

18 mins ago

Kenya

Judiciary mulling night courts to expedite cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Judiciary is contemplating rolling out night shift small claim courts sittings following the success registered by the units...

34 mins ago

Kenya

National Assembly invites public views on 51 Principal Secretary nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The National Assembly has invited the public to submit their views on the 51 Principal Secretaries nominees appointed by...

5 hours ago

Kenya

No Kenyan to fly out as a domestic worker without fulfilling set requirements, CS Mutua says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says no Kenyan will be allowed to travel out of the...

6 hours ago

Kenya

KUSU officials protest 6pc NSSF increment by Govt

KISII, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) officials have called for a detailed public participation before the implementation of the proposed...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Airways pilots under KALPA to down tools tomorrow after grievances not addressed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Airways pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) are set to go on strike from Saturday after...

6 hours ago

Kenya

KCSE candidate among cattle thieves arrested

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 3 – A form four candidate is being held at Akala police station in Gem Wagai Sub County after he and...

19 hours ago