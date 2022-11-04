Kenya Airways pilots under KALPA to down tools tomorrow after grievances not addressed

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Airways pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) are set to go on strike from Saturday after the airline failed to address their grievances.

In a statement, the Association’s General Secretary Murithi Nyaga stated that from 6.00am, there shall be no Kenya Airways aircraft departing from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) being flown by a KALPA member.

He indicated that the Kenya Airways management has not made any meaningful attempt to engage them and have the issues they raised addressed.

“On October 19 2022, the Association issued a 14-day industrial action notice to the management of Kenya Airways, as the last resort in our attempts to seek better working conditions for our members and ensure that Kenya Airways is managed professionally,” he stated.

“The strike notice has since expired and we are therefore at liberty to exercise our right to withdraw our labour forthwith as enshrined in Article 41, Chapter 4 of the Kenyan constitution.”

The Kenya Airways Board had said that none of the grievances advanced by the Kenya Airline Pilots Association(KALPA) merit an industrial strike.

In a statement, the board noted that KALPA’s demands have changed from grievances on the suspension of the Provident Fund, the Ab Initio Loan fund, Annual Leave, and other issues to outright demands for the resignation of the Management team, particularly the CEO, Allan Kilavuka.

“The Board reiterates that industrial action is unnecessary at this point as it will delay and disrupt the financial and operational recovery, causing reputational damage to Kenya Airways,” the statement signed by KQ Board Chair Michael Joseph read.

The national carrier also noted that the negative impact of the strike would also affect thousands of employees and the vast ecosystem the airline supports.

Meanwhile, the Board underscored its full support and confidence in Kilavuka and the management in handling the matters at hand and the Company.

“The Board also remains committed to supporting Management to make good on the promises made during Covid-19 as the Company’s financial performance improves, evidenced by the resumption of full pay and the ongoing payment of the accrued deferred pay,” said Joseph.

The association had accused the airline of pilot victimization and harassment as well as unilateral withdrawal of the staff provident fund, non-adherence to Kenya Civil Aviation Regulations, and leadership and governance challenges.

In a press briefing held yesterday, KALPA said it will call off the strike if its grievances were addressed.