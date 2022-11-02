Karua To Haji: Stop Blaming Kinoti And Quit If You Have Failed To Deliver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – NARC Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua has asked the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji to quit if he has found it tough to do his job.

Whereas Haji has been insistent that his job has been frustrating, Karua challenged him to do the honorable thing and quit office and stop lamenting publicly.

“If you feel that the environment is completely hostile and you cannot proceed quit,” he said during an interview on Wednesday on Spice FM.

Haji who has in recent days attracted public attention following his move to withdraw some high-profile cases is on record blaming the former Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti for presenting weaker cases to his office.

Before leaving office, Kinoti had a strained working relationship with the former often blaming incomplete or inadequate investigations carried out by detectives for the high rate of unsuccessful convictions.

Karua however, stated that Haji had resorted to “sounding like a politician trying to pass the buck” following the start of the new administration of President William Ruto.

“If you feel you cannot proceed as demanded by the Constitution because you feel the pressure is too much please go home,” Karua said.

Karua said the sudden turnaround by Haji in the prosecution of cases of Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa (Public Service), and Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) is suspect.

“What a coincidence that these cases are for the politically correct,” she said.

She questioned why Haji was not preferring to adjourn the cases and allow the new DCI boss Amin Mohammed to investigate them.

Karua further asked Haji to withdraw all cases Kinoti presented to his office if they are weak as he alleges.

“If indeed the tenure of the DCI was as bad as he makes he should withdraw all the cases,” he said.

-Kinoti Haji Feud-

Kinoti resigned at the start of the tenure of President Ruto’s administration.

The President and his allies had accused him of being used by the former regime of President Uhuru Kenyatta to settle political scores.

In an interview on KTN on Sunday, Haji disclosed that Kinoti was pressuring him through the media to prosecute Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who was then the Mathira MP.

Haji alleged that detectives presented forged evidence to his office in the Gachagua case on money laundering.

This subsequently led to the arrest of Gachagua who denied the claims and termed them political.

The recent revelation further escalates the bad blood between Haji and Kinoti who moved to the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Following his exit at the helm of the investigative agency, Kinoti continues to be blamed for overseeing a rogue unit that has largely been blamed on extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country.