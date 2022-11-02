Karua: My brain will not be forced to accept Ruto as President

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has reiterated that she will not be forced to believe the legitimacy of President William Ruto.

Her statement comes two months after the Supreme Court upheld Ruto’s victory, something she says she will not be forced to accept.

“The law recognizes him, I don’t. I have a choice; he is the president courtesy of the law. I don’t have to over praise that position,” Karua said.

“I still stand here to stay that the results were doctored. You can’t stop my brain from working and force me to believe,” she added.

The Narc Kenya Leader maintained that she is still seeking the truth on the will of the people on the poll that pitted Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga and President Ruto.

“My belief is based on my conscience but giving the way to the law is obeying the law. The court spoke we gave way but we are still seeking for the truth. I will continue saying that tulirushwa (hoodwinked),” Karua stated.

Karua had said that she is considering going to the East African Court of Justice for a review of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court on the presidential election petition.

The Martha Koome-led bench, in its unanimous ruling, ruled that part of the evidence presented by the Azimio brigade was “hot air,” and had set the court on a wild goose chase.

The court dismissed all the nine issues they had structured in the consolidated petition, challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win.

Karua underscored that it is not about the election but “justice.”

“I have presented my case to the Arusha court, and this time I will also go there to find out whether we got justice,” she said.

The verdict dealt a significant blow to the Azimio team, whose leader Raila Odinga was hoping the judges would nullify the results of the August 9, 2022, hotly contested presidential election.

It was the fifth time unlucky for Odinga, who had run in the August 9 election with the backing of his former foe, the outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“We have always stood for the rule of law and the constitution. In this regard, we respect the court’s opinion although we vehemently disagree with their decision today,” he said in a statement after a unanimous decision by the court.