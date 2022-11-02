Connect with us

Kieni MP Kanini Kega/FILE

Kenya

Kanini Kega among leaders eying EALA post

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega is among leaders eyeing the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) post.

Kega made the revelations on his social media saying he has made the decision after deep soul searching on what political trajectory he should take after losing the August 9th general election.

“After intense consultations and deep soul searching I have decided to offer myself for nomination through Jubilee/Azimio Party for the EALA MP position,” he tweeted.

The Former Kieni confidently stated that he has requisite qualifications to represent the nation in the East Africa Legislative Assembly.

“I believe I have the requisite qualifications and experience to represent our great Nation in the East Africa Legislative Assembly,” Kega stated.

The battle for nine positions at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) has kicked off in earnest after Parliament asked those interested in nominations by political parties, or as independent candidates, to submit their applications.

The term of the current EALA membership is expected to end by December 20. By then, the nine legislators should have reported to Arusha, Tanzania, seat of the regional legislature.

All the EAC countries, except Kenya and Democratic Republic of Congo, have already elected their representatives.

Eala membership currently stands at 62, with nine elected members from each of the six East African Community (EAC) partner states Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan and Burundi — and eight ex-officio members.

Eala is an independent arm of EAC that advances the interest of the bloc, besides providing oversight.

Currently, those representing Kenya include former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua and Azimio leader Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga (currently Siaya Senator).

Others in the outgoing Eala team are Kennedy Musyoka, who is Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s son, and Wanjiku Muhia, who this year won the Kipipiri MP seat after ousting former leader of Majority Amos Kimunya.

Yet others are Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi, who recaptured the seat he lost in 2017 election, former-Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Ali, former Mbalambala MP Omar Abdikadir and Jematiah Florence (Baringo Woman Rep).

