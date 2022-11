0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Judiciary is contemplating rolling out night shift small claim courts sittings following the success registered by the units since their launch in 2021.

Speaking during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report, Koome stated that the move will hasten cases resolution.

She noted that the 11 small claim courts have so far resolved 3,389 cases.