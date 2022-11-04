Ichung’wah bashes Raila for terming investigation on extrajudicial killings vindictive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has castigated opposition leader Raila Odinga for poking holes on the Kenya Kwanza Administration due to the ongoing investigation on extrajudicial killings.

During a press briefing, Ichung’wah stated that majority of the cases were committed during President Uhuru Kenyatta regime which Odinga was part of courtesy of the handshake.

The Kikuyu Member of Parliament noted that Odinga appeared to condone with the state officials who committed extrajudicial killings during the previous regime saying it was time to end the bondage the killings.

“You say that the Kenya Kwanza Administration is going for former and current state officers, does that mean that you are aware of the officers involved in the extrajudicial killings of Kenyans?” Ichung’wah posed.

Odinga on Thursday said the investigations into extrajudicial killings in Kenya have turned into a political witch-hunt targeting former DCI boss George Kinoti and some police officers.

Ichung’wah however insisted that those who were involved in extrajudicial killings must be brought to book as no one is above the rule of law.

“We want to encourage the President, state institutions charged with the mandate of investigations to discharge their mandate without fear and favor and whoever is found culpable should be brought to book,” he said.

The Majority Leader dared Odinga to report to the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) any information concerning cases of extrajudicial killings if he indeed believes the ongoing investigation is a political witch-hunt.

“If you are a true defender of human rights then walk to the DCI headquarters and name these state officers you are talking about,” Ichung’wah said.

President Ruto ordered a crackdown on the Special Services Unit (SSU), whose officers were linked to the forced disappearance of the two IT experts and of extra-judicial killings of Kenyans.

The SSU reported to the former DCI George Kinoti who opted to retire in September this year.

While citing Ruto’s inquest to find the two missing Indians who were to be part of his presidential campaign team and a driver, Odinga called for “an equal vigorous investigation into the search and deaths of other Kenyans.”

Odinga accordingly wants President Ruto to investigate the deaths of among others Sergent Kipyegon Kenei who was attached to his office while he was the Deputy President.

Kenei who was an Administration Police Officer died on February 2020 before recording a statement at the DCI on the Sh39.5 billion fake arms deal linked to the office of the Deputy President.

Odinga also wants President Ruto to launch a probe on the mysterious death of Christopher Koeach who was a witness at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the case of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Kinoti resigned at the start of President Ruto’s regime in what subsequently led to a flurry of accusations from President Ruto’s allies that he led a rogue agency.

President Ruto on October 16, swung-into action and consequently disbanded the DCI Special Service Unit (SSU) formerly known as the flying squad.

Already nine officers who were members of the unit are in court and are helping with the investigations in the case of the two missing Indians and the driver.

Kinoti has seen his former senior officers turn around and accuse him of engineering the charging of key politicians, among them Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, with corruption.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has also blamed Kinoti for the high rate of unsuccessful convictions his office has had.