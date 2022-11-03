Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Information, Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eliud Owalo during an inspection tour of Konza Technopolis on Thursday flanked by outgoing PS for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Esther Koimett. /KNA

Kenya

Govt will use technology in implementation of Hustler fund

Published

MAKUENI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Information, Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eliud Owalo has said the government will use technology in implementing the Hustler Fund that will be launched by President William Ruto on December 1.

Owalo said the Kenya Kwanza administration will leverage the technology from Konza Technopolis in facilitating easy access, disbursement and repayment of the funds.

“We want to use technology not only while disbursing the funds but also during the repayment of the funds. During the disbursement and repayment of Hustler fund,” said Owalo while conducting an inspection tour of Konza Technopolis on Thursday.

He said Konza centre will play an integral role in manufacturing of efficient digital handsets that can be cheaply accessed by the hustlers. “For us to effectively roll out the hustler fund we need cheap but adequately enabled IT handsets that can be cheaply accessed by the hustlers,” added Owalo.

He said that Konza will facilitate enhancement of ICT infrastructure, digital skills, innovation and software creativity that will create a critical mass of jobs for the youths.

“Konza plays a fundamental role in facilitating the enhancement of the ICT infrastructure, digital skills, innovation and software development and manufacture of ICT equipment that is able to create a critical mass of jobs within Konza,” said Owalo.

Owalo added that Konza will not only facilitate the digitalization of e government services but also data storage for all government data. “Konza is in a substantial position in the development of the data centre, we will pick up all the government data and store it at this place because it will be easily accessed and secure,” he added.

“Konza will be a source of foreign revenue through direct foreign investment in Kenya, when it will be operating at optimal capacity levels,” Owalo remarked.

Konza Technopolis CEO Engineer John Tanui said the Phase one project has 150 parcels ready for development. Tanui has been appointed by President Ruto to be Principal Secretary (PS) for ICT and digital Economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Owalo was accompanied by outgoing Ps for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Esther Koimett and PS for ICT Jerome Ochieng.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Gachagua says President Ruto’s administration thwarted attempts to privatise port of Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto’s administration thwarted attempts to privatize the port of Mombasa, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said. Gachagua...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Recruitment of national police reservists to continue, Rift Valley Commissioner Maalim says

TURKANA, Kenya, Nov 3 – Rift Valley Regional Commissioner (RC) Maalim Mohamed has said the government will continue to recruit more National Police Reservists...

34 mins ago

Kenya

German Foreign Office State Minister for Africa Katja Keul visits MPs Defense committee

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – German Foreign Office State Minister for Africa Katja Keul on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the National Assembly...

55 mins ago

Kenya

Vetting of Principal Secretary nominees set for Nov 14

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 -The National Assembly has set the stage for the vetting of President William Ruto’s principal secretaries that is set to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Azimio hands Wamunyinyi certificate for Bungoma Senate race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has handed Wafula Wamunyinyi a certificate for the Bungoma Senate race slated...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Raila Defends former DCI boss Kinoti, Accuses President Ruto Of Being Vindictive

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of “pursuing a personal vendetta” against...

4 hours ago

Kenya

MP John Mbadi elected National Assembly Public Accounts Committee chairman

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Nominated Member of Parliament John Mbadi has been elected as the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman. Mbadi...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Paul Wainaina reinstated as Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Paul Wainaina has been reinstated as the Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor following the resolution of the dispute that led to...

5 hours ago