Govt will use technology in implementation of Hustler fund

MAKUENI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Information, Communications and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary (CS) Eliud Owalo has said the government will use technology in implementing the Hustler Fund that will be launched by President William Ruto on December 1.

Owalo said the Kenya Kwanza administration will leverage the technology from Konza Technopolis in facilitating easy access, disbursement and repayment of the funds.

“We want to use technology not only while disbursing the funds but also during the repayment of the funds. During the disbursement and repayment of Hustler fund,” said Owalo while conducting an inspection tour of Konza Technopolis on Thursday.

He said Konza centre will play an integral role in manufacturing of efficient digital handsets that can be cheaply accessed by the hustlers. “For us to effectively roll out the hustler fund we need cheap but adequately enabled IT handsets that can be cheaply accessed by the hustlers,” added Owalo.

He said that Konza will facilitate enhancement of ICT infrastructure, digital skills, innovation and software creativity that will create a critical mass of jobs for the youths.

“Konza plays a fundamental role in facilitating the enhancement of the ICT infrastructure, digital skills, innovation and software development and manufacture of ICT equipment that is able to create a critical mass of jobs within Konza,” said Owalo.

Owalo added that Konza will not only facilitate the digitalization of e government services but also data storage for all government data. “Konza is in a substantial position in the development of the data centre, we will pick up all the government data and store it at this place because it will be easily accessed and secure,” he added.

“Konza will be a source of foreign revenue through direct foreign investment in Kenya, when it will be operating at optimal capacity levels,” Owalo remarked.

Konza Technopolis CEO Engineer John Tanui said the Phase one project has 150 parcels ready for development. Tanui has been appointed by President Ruto to be Principal Secretary (PS) for ICT and digital Economy.

Owalo was accompanied by outgoing Ps for Broadcasting and Telecommunication Esther Koimett and PS for ICT Jerome Ochieng.