FAMINE
Govt to mobilize Sh10bn package for drought-related emergencies: Ruto
President William Ruto on Tuesday said the government had reached out to development partners to mobilize Sh10bn to bolster its response to drought-related emergencies.
FAMINE
President William Ruto Tuesday said the government had released an additional Sh2bn out of which Sh260mn will be channeled to the Kenya Red Cross...
