German Foreign Office State Minister for Africa Katja Keul visits MPs Defense team

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – German Foreign Office State Minister for Africa Katja Keul on Thursday paid a courtesy call on the National Assembly Defence, Foreign Relations and Intelligence Committee.

In the committee chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, discussiosn on armed conflict within several unstable countries in the Horn of Africa were extensively discussed with an aim of ensuring stability within the region.

The Belgut MP mentioned that Kenya as the regional political and military powerhouse is committed to ensure peace restoration within the region.

“We deployed our troops to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the regional efforts to restore stability in the region. Our former President H.E Uhuru Kenyatta a champion of peace efforts in one of our region’s worst conflicts in Ethiopia’s Trigray region,” said Koech.

Keul lauded Kenya for being on the forefront to promote and endeavor for global peace and security within the region.

The Germany Foreign Office State Minister for Africa pledged to entrench diplomatic cooperation within the region as part of the larger strategy for global peace and stability.

“I had the honor to talk to Monica Juma before coming here Kenya is anchorage for stability in the region. We have been worried about conflicts surrounding your country and we are pleased with the efforts Kenya is making,” said Ms. Keul.

Committee Vice-Chair Bashir Abdullah pointed out that Kenya had a long running history with Germany way before the country attained its independence.

The Mandera North MP said that the two countries have great potential deepening their relations that will spur growth.

“The Ukraine-Russia Conflict has affected nearly everyone globally. In Kenya we are sorounded by instable countries in conflict. We appreciate and acknowledge your continued support,” said Abdullah.

Also in the delegation was German Ambassador to Kenya Sebastian Groth and other Embassy officials.

The German Ambassador to Kenya pledged to work closely with the Kenyan government, to boost the country’s humanitarian efforts due to the ongoing biting drought affecting arid and semi-arid regions.

“Germany is the second largest dornor in humanitarian aid. In East Africa, our support to the World Food Programme stands at 16 million Euros and we have also allocated an additional 6Million Euros for Kenya arid and semi-arid areas. I agree the problem is more complex than humanitarian aid and we need to partner even more closely,” Said Groth.

Also discussed were far-reaching areas of mutual interest and co-operation between the two countries which include counterterrorism diplomacy and global trade