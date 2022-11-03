Gachagua says President Ruto’s administration thwarted attempts to privatise port of Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto’s administration thwarted attempts to privatize the port of Mombasa, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has said.

Gachagua on Thursday accused,” Lords of impunity of trying to steal the port of Mombasa through state capture and conflict of interest.”

“Towards the tail end of the previous government (President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration), there were plans to take away the port of Mombasa,” said Gachagua.

He said the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board of directors refused to approve the privatization of parts of the port of Mombasa.

“We thank the KPA board for their patriotism for refusing to allow the stealing of the port of Mombasa,” he said.

Gachagua said President Ruto has already directed the new Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen to carry out an audit of the port facilities to establish what else had been privatized.

“The audit will be aimed at restoring the port to the people of Kenya. This port is not available to be given to private individuals. It is a national resource for all Kenyans,” he said.

Gachagua was speaking on Thursday afternoon during the official opening of the 119 the edition of the Mombasa International Agricultural Show at Mkomani, Mombasa.

The DP, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Aisha Jumwa (Public Service), Mithika Linturi (Agriculture) and Salim Mvurya (Mining and Blue Economy), said President Ruto will protect the port of Mombasa from privatization.

At the same time, Gachagua rallied the Coast region to fully support Ruto’s administration, adding that the region has benefitted with several plum government jobs.

Gachagua said apart from Mvurya and Jumwa, the coast region got Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Kilifi MP Owen Baya, who is the deputy majority leader in the National Assembly.

The Deputy President urged the national government administrators, from the local chiefs to the regional coordinators, to respect the county governors who were elected on Azimio party ticket.

“There is no competition between the county and national government. We were all elected to work for Kenyans and that is the new direction,” he said.

Others who accompanied Gachugua were Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, Nyali MP Mohammed Ali and a host of other elected leaders.