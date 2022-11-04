Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua. /COURTESY

Kenya

Gachagua assures govt not to interfere in judiciary’s independence

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured that the Executive will not interfere with the work of the judiciary and independent institutions including anti-graft agencies, and the police.

Speaking during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report on Friday, the DP said that his administration is committed to the rule of law, fidelity to Constitutional due process and execution of judicial orders and decrees.

He noted that the President has already implemented its obligations to observe judicial independence by making the Judiciary Fund operational, which has enabled the Judiciary to invest in infrastructure and facilitate the appointment of more judges to expand access to justice.

Gachagua applauded the judiciary for stopping the Building Bridges Constitution amendment Initiative which was championed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Judiciary mulling night courts to expedite cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Judiciary is contemplating rolling out night shift small claim courts sittings following the success registered by the units...

17 mins ago

Kenya

National Assembly invites public views on 51 Principal Secretary nominees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The National Assembly has invited the public to submit their views on the 51 Principal Secretaries nominees appointed by...

5 hours ago

Kenya

No Kenyan to fly out as a domestic worker without fulfilling set requirements, CS Mutua says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua says no Kenyan will be allowed to travel out of the...

6 hours ago

Kenya

KUSU officials protest 6pc NSSF increment by Govt

KISII, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) officials have called for a detailed public participation before the implementation of the proposed...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Airways pilots under KALPA to down tools tomorrow after grievances not addressed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Kenya Airways pilots under the Kenya Airline Pilots Association (KALPA) are set to go on strike from Saturday after...

6 hours ago

Kenya

KCSE candidate among cattle thieves arrested

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 3 – A form four candidate is being held at Akala police station in Gem Wagai Sub County after he and...

19 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto reaffirms Karigithu’s nomination to International Maritime Organisation post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s nomination of Ambassador Nancy Karigithu for the International Maritime Organisation Secretary General post....

19 hours ago

Kenya

Key Port Operations Back to Mombasa, DP Gachagua Says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 3 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday said essential operations have been returned to the port of Mombasa in line...

19 hours ago