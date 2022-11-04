Gachagua assures govt not to interfere in judiciary’s independence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured that the Executive will not interfere with the work of the judiciary and independent institutions including anti-graft agencies, and the police.

Speaking during the launch of the State of the Judiciary and Administration of Justice Report on Friday, the DP said that his administration is committed to the rule of law, fidelity to Constitutional due process and execution of judicial orders and decrees.

He noted that the President has already implemented its obligations to observe judicial independence by making the Judiciary Fund operational, which has enabled the Judiciary to invest in infrastructure and facilitate the appointment of more judges to expand access to justice.

Gachagua applauded the judiciary for stopping the Building Bridges Constitution amendment Initiative which was championed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.