Former Tourism CS Balala appointed Flora and Fauna International Vice President

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has been appointed as Fauna and Flora International (FFI) Vice President.

In his twitter handle, Balala stated that he was grateful and honored to have been chosen to serve at the FFI.

“Thank you for the appointment, Fauna and Flora International. I am grateful and honored to have been chosen to serve as FFI’s Vice President,” Balala tweeted.

His appointment was announced by FFI Chief Executive Officer Mark Rose.

“On behalf of all the team at FFI, I am delighted to welcome honorable Najib Balala as the vice President. He will be a wonderful global ambassador for FFI. Balala has been incredibly influential in the matters wildlife and tourism sectors in Kenya and across Africa. We are privileged to be able to benefit from his wealth of experience and knowledge,” a part of the statement by Rose read.

Balala served as Kenya’s Minister of Tourism for 12 years before handing over to the current Tourist CS Peninnah Malonza.

Established over a century ago, Fauna and Flora International is the world’s oldest international wildlife conservation organization.

The organization shapes and influences conservation practices around the world

Their focus is on protecting biodiversity which underpins healthy ecosystems and is critical for the life-support systems that humans and all other species rely on.