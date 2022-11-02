Embattled Meru Governor Mwangaza calls off talks with MCAs indefinitely

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MERU, Nairobi, Nov 2 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza says the much-hyped reconciliation meeting with Members of her County Assembly has been postponed indefinitely.

Mwangaza says the move comes after she received letters from the wards representatives indicating that they will not be available to attend the forum.

The Governor who has been in the eye of a storm in recent days has also invited Meru County Members of Parliament and Senate Deputy Speaker Kathuri Murungi for the meeting.

Mwangaza and the MCAs have been at loggerheads for days now with the bone of contention being the disbursement and management of the Ward Development Fund.

The invitation came days after the Council of Governors chairperson Anne Waiguru met with her Meru counterpart and the leadership of the Meru County Assembly to seek a truce on the stalemate.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) summoned the Governor to answer to the allegations leveled against her by the ward representatives who also accuse her of being rude and disrespectful.

The County Assembly was last Thursday petitioned by a Meru resident to institute impeachment proceedings against the Governor on grounds of ‘gross misconduct and abuse of office’.