Controller of Budget to meet embattled Meru Governor Mwangaza, MCAs over Ward Development Fund

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Controller of Budget has now invited embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza for a consultative meeting over the introduction of the Ward Development Fund.

This followed a move by the Governor to seek an advisory opinion from the Controller of Budget on steps to be taken in the formation of the ward fund.

The Meru Governor and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have been embroiled in a tussle as the ward representatives demanded for the fund to implement development projects.

Since her election, Mwangaza has been in the limelight as MCAs threaten to impeach her over abuse of office.

“In light of the raging controversy and divergent views reflected in the two letters, we invite you for a consultative meeting on Friday, 4th November 2022 at our offices…to discuss pertinent issues and find consensus on the implementation of the Ward funds in accordance with the provisions of the law,” the letter states.

Controller of budget Margaret Nyakango has cautioned against the creation of the fund against the tenets of the law and the constitution.

Despite demands by MCAs, she advised Meru County and all county officials to adhere to the advisory given by her office dated January 19th 2018.

“It’s evident from both letters that the crux of the matter is the implementation of the ward development fund” the letter by the COB reads in part.

In the advisory, COB wanted the ward fund to be initiated through a proposal by the County Executive Committee Member responsible for the county government entity under which the functions of the Fund fall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CEC should provide a clear justification as to why a Fund structure is deemed appropriate for improved service delivery in light of the legislative and policy mandate of the county government entity.

“The County Executive Committee Member responsible for the entity shall demonstrate how the activities of the proposed County Public Fund will fit in the overall Medium-Term Plan and County Fiscal Strategy Paper,” Nyakango advised.

Mwangaza had pledged to allocate Sh100 million for each of the 45 wards in the county if the Controller of Budget gave him a nod on the matter.

The COB however maintained that the ward development fund is unprocedural as the funds to support the kitty would be dependent on annual financing from the county exchequer, which is not envisaged in Regulation 197(1)(e) of the Public Management Act,2012.