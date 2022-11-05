Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome at the Judiciary Headquarters on November 4, 2022 during the launch of its annual report.

Top stories

CJ Koome says Judiciary needs more funds to function effectively

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Nov 5 – Chief Justice Martha Koome says the Judiciary is not operating optimally due to significant budgetary, and human resource constraints.

Speaking during the launch of the State of the Judiciary report, Koome said the Judiciary was only given Sh18 billion for the financial year 2021–2022, of which Sh15.9 billion was designated for ongoing costs and Sh2.1 billion for the development budget.

She stated that this only accounts for 0.6% of the overall national budget and a very minor portion of the funds given to the Executive and the Parliament.

“Additionally, it falls well short of the recommended worldwide standard of allocating 3% of the national budget to the judiciaries,” she said.

President William Ruto has already pledged to ensure the Judiciary’s annual budget is increased.

“My administration will scale up the budgetary allocation to the judiciary by an additional Sh3 billion annually for the next five years,” Ruto said during his inauguration speech at Kasarani and reiterated the same on Friday.

According to Koome, the president’s decision to put into effect steps to improve the historical underfunding of the Judiciary will provide millions of Kenyans seeking justice across the nation a reprieve.

“We, therefore, look forward to working with your excellency as guided by the spirit of cooperative dialogue and responsibility sharing as envisaged in the Constitution to ensure access to justice for all,” she added.

She said that there is still a long way to go before all counties have high court judges, judges of the Environment and Land Court, judges of the Employment and Labour Relations Court, magistrates who sit in sub-counties, and judges who adjudicate cases in small claim courts across the nation.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Addressing the human resource constraint in this regard is one of the areas where we are seeking the continued support of the Executive and Parliament,” she said.

Koome said it is a truism that the performance of the Judiciary’s mandate is pegged foremost on having adequate and motivated personnel to deliver judicial and support services.

“We need the continued support of the Executive and Parliament to address the human resource constraints prevailing in the Judiciary,” she said.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

UDA to get lions share of Political Parties Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has emerged top in the political parties fund set to be shared among 48...

17 hours ago
Sonko has implored upon Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to quit the opposition and join forces with President William Ruto. Sayhs he is likely to succeed Ruto if he decamps. Sonko has implored upon Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to quit the opposition and join forces with President William Ruto. Sayhs he is likely to succeed Ruto if he decamps.

Kenya

Sonko Tells Kalonzo He Is Likely To Succeed Ruto If He Joins Govt

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has implored upon Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to quit the opposition and join forces...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto dismisses Raila’s call for foreign agencies to aid in extrajudicial killings probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has dismissed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Raila Odinga’s call for foreign Security agencies to...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Gachagua assures govt not to interfere in judiciary’s independence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has assured that the Executive will not interfere with the work of the judiciary and...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Judiciary mulling night courts to expedite cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Judiciary is contemplating rolling out night shift small claim courts sittings following the success registered by the units...

22 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto reaffirms Karigithu’s nomination to International Maritime Organisation post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya’s nomination of Ambassador Nancy Karigithu for the International Maritime Organisation Secretary General post....

2 days ago

Kenya

President Ruto meets current, former CSs for smooth transition

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President William Ruto hosted an interactive session with outgoing and incoming Cabinet Secretaries. The roundtable meeting took place at...

2 days ago

Kenya

Raila Defends former DCI boss Kinoti, Accuses President Ruto Of Being Vindictive

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Leader Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto of “pursuing a personal vendetta” against...

2 days ago