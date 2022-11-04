Connect with us

Kenya

City Hall directs outdoor advertising agencies to clear over Sh350mn arrears

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Nairobi County Government has directed outdoor advertising agencies to clear arrears to the tune of over Sh350 million within ten days.

Speaking during a press conference Friday, Finance County Executive Larry Wambua pointed out that failure to do this will result in appropriate action being taken against them.

“The amount due for payment as of August 31, 2022, is an arrear of Ksh.24, 912, 585,” a notice to one of the advertising agencies stated.  

“After going through our records, we have realized that outdoor advertising companies owe the county more than 400 million that is outstanding for their various infrastructure on our roads and in our properties, we have given them 10 days to clear the outstanding amount.”

He reiterated that after the expiry of 10 days’ notice, they will start bringing down billboards.

The county finance boss however stated that they will accept any reasonable payment plan to initiate gradual payment in settling of the pending advertising arrears.

“We all recognize that this is a hard-economic time, so we are going to offer them a time frame for those who want to come and offer a payment plan, we will accept as long as it is reasonable,” he said.

