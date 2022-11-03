Connect with us

Kenya

Candidate among cattle thieves arrested

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Nov 3 – A form four candidate is being held at Akala police station in Gem Wagai Sub County after he and his accomplice were found in possession of stolen cattle.

Peter Oluoch, a form four student at one of the secondary schools in Gem Wagai and Stephen Odhiambo Rakwaro were arrested and taken to the police station as they attempted to sell the cows at Akala market.

Nyabeda sub location Senior Assistant Chief, Tom Aruwa, who confirmed the incident, told Kenya News Agency that the cattle had been stolen in Lundha and Asayi areas in North Gem location.

The administrator said that the duo, upon interrogation, said they had been hired by one Jarateng’ Ajan Okelo, to help take the cows to the livestock market.

Aruwa said that Okelo and another suspect managed to escape the public dragnet and disappeared when they realized that the cattle owners had positively identified their stock.

“They had applied mud and ash on the cattle to camouflage their identity but the owners were able to identify them positively,” said Aruwa adding that the two suspects who managed to escape are renowned cattle thieves with active cases in Ukwala and Siaya law courts.

He urged the public to help law enforcement agencies to nab the suspects.

