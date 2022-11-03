Blow to Raila as Ongwae and Janet Ong’era quits ODM party

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 -Opposition chief Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after the resignation of two top party members from Kisii-James Ongwae and Janet Ong’era.

Ongwae, a former Governor of Kisii and Ong’era who is a former Woman Representative in the county announced their resignations on Thursday.

“We have today arrived at this decision having carefully taken stock of the activities preceding the last General Election and more so the ill manner in which the party treated us and our supporters through political patronage by individuals who never had the interest of our community at heart,” they told a press conference.

While promising to announce their next move in the coming days, the two leaders hinted that they will be joining “progressive-minded leaders” and parties that focus on unity.

The two leaders were vocal in campaigning for Odinga in their region during the August elections in which he lost the presidency to William Ruto.

Ruto succeded Uhuru Kenyatta, becoming Kenya’s 5th president in a win achieved despite various obstacles, including from the former regime that deployed heavy machinery to campaign against him.