Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Former Kisii Governor James Ongwae (centre) and former Woman Representative Janet Ong'era quit ODM party on November 3, 2022.

County News

Blow to Raila as Ongwae and Janet Ong’era quits ODM party

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 3 -Opposition chief Raila Odinga has suffered a major blow after the resignation of two top party members from Kisii-James Ongwae and Janet Ong’era.

Ongwae, a former Governor of Kisii and Ong’era who is a former Woman Representative in the county announced their resignations on Thursday.

“We have today arrived at this decision having carefully taken stock of the activities preceding the last General Election and more so the ill manner in which the party treated us and our supporters through political patronage by individuals who never had the interest of our community at heart,” they told a press conference.

While promising to announce their next move in the coming days, the two leaders hinted that they will be joining “progressive-minded leaders” and parties that focus on unity.

The two leaders were vocal in campaigning for Odinga in their region during the August elections in which he lost the presidency to William Ruto.

Ruto succeded Uhuru Kenyatta, becoming Kenya’s 5th president in a win achieved despite various obstacles, including from the former regime that deployed heavy machinery to campaign against him.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

ODM says united despite disagreements

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 23 – Despite the ongoing infighting in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), the political outfit has maintained that there are no...

September 23, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Babu, Ladema accuse ODM of betrayal as fight for committee slots gets nasty

Mbadi was first to express his displeasure in the line-up unveiled on Saturday by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka questioning why he was overlooked for...

September 23, 2022

Kenya

Raila calls crisis ODM meeting to iron out differences over House Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has called for an urgent Parliamentary Group meeting next week to iron out thorny...

September 22, 2022

DIPLOMACY

Raila: I never mentioned Sahrawi, Kenya-Morocco relations are key

Odinga refuted the reports as erroneous saying he acknowledges the importance of Kenya-Morocco ties and that he was only concerned by the proclamation of...

September 17, 2022

Kenya

Karua skips Ruto’s inaguration, opts to play golf

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 13 – As the attention of Kenyans is focused on the inauguration of the 5th President of Republic Of Kenya William...

September 13, 2022
“It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said. “It is regrettable, and if they are being enticed to move, this is an election fraud because you cannot be talking about Azimio just a week ago, and then you move to Kenya Kwanza,” he said.

Kenya

Oparanya labels Azimio defectors ‘political fraudsters’ out to seek favors

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has labeled leaders decamping from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza as “political fraudsters” who were...

September 11, 2022

Kenya

Veronica Maina, Sabina Chege, Karen Nyamu among Nominated MPs, Senators gazetted by IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party has been allocated five nominated slots in the National Assembly list published by the...

September 7, 2022

Presidential Petitions

Ruto’s victory was decided way before vote-tallying: Murgor

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Lawyer Philip Murgor who is appearing for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the presidential petition says President-Elect William...

August 31, 2022