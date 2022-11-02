Belio Kipsang, Charles Hinga retained as PSs as President Ruto sends names to Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – President William Ruto has retained Principal Secretaries Belio Kipsang (Education) and Charles Hinga (Housing, Urban Development) in names sent to Parliament for vetting.

This followed appointments made from a list of over 500 individuals who were interviewed for the slots.

Other notable names in the list include Former Langata MP Nixon Korir (Lands), prominent lawyer Korir Sing’oei (MFA), Political Analyst Edward Kisiangani (ICT) and Former Nairobi Governor Jonathan Mueke (Sports).

Julius Korir has been listed as the PS for the State Department for Cabinet Affairs, Teresia Mbaika Malokwe for the State Department for Devolution and Esther Ngero – State Department for Performance and Delivery Management.

Amb. Julius Bitok has been appointed for the State Department for Citizen Services,Dr. Chris Kiptoo for the National Treasury and James Muhati for the State Department for Economic Planning.

Aurelia Rono has been listed as PS for the State Department for Parliamentary Affairs,Raymond Omollo for the State Department for Interior and National Administration and Caroline Nyawira Murage for the State Department for Correctional Services.

Patrick Mariro has been appointed for Defence, Korir Sing’oei for the State Department for Foreign Affairs and Roseline Njogu for the State Department for Diaspora Affiars.

Amos Gathecha has been listed for the State Department for Public Service while Veronica Mueni Nduva has been appointed for the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action