Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Charles Hinga (Left), Belio Kipsang (Right)

Kenya

Belio Kipsang, Charles Hinga retained as PSs as President Ruto sends names to Parliament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – President William Ruto has retained Principal Secretaries Belio Kipsang (Education) and Charles Hinga (Housing, Urban Development) in names sent to Parliament for vetting.

This followed appointments made from a list of over 500 individuals who were interviewed for the slots.

Other notable names in the list include Former Langata MP Nixon Korir (Lands), prominent lawyer Korir Sing’oei (MFA), Political Analyst Edward Kisiangani (ICT) and Former Nairobi Governor Jonathan Mueke (Sports).

Julius Korir has been listed as the PS for the State Department for Cabinet Affairs, Teresia Mbaika Malokwe for the State Department for Devolution and Esther Ngero – State Department for Performance and Delivery Management.

Amb. Julius Bitok has been appointed for the State Department for Citizen Services,Dr. Chris Kiptoo for the National Treasury and James Muhati for the State Department for Economic Planning.

Aurelia Rono has been listed as PS for the State Department for Parliamentary Affairs,Raymond Omollo for the State Department for Interior and National Administration and Caroline Nyawira Murage for the State Department for Correctional Services.

Patrick Mariro has been appointed for Defence, Korir Sing’oei for the State Department for Foreign Affairs and Roseline Njogu for the State Department for Diaspora Affiars.

Amos Gathecha has been listed for the State Department for Public Service while Veronica Mueni Nduva has been appointed for the State Department for Gender and Affirmative Action

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Kenya sends 900 troops to troubled DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 2 – Kenya has sent 900 troops to the troubled Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) which is faced with a major...

16 mins ago

Kenya

President Ruto nominates 50 candidates to PS posts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – President WIlliam Ruto has nominated fifty-one candidates for Principal Secretary posts. Among those on the list include Nixon Korir...

47 mins ago
Meru Governor Faith Kawira Mwangaza Meru Governor Faith Kawira Mwangaza

Kenya

Controller of Budget to meet embattled Meru Governor Mwangaza, MCAs over Ward Development Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Controller of Budget has now invited embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza for a consultative meeting over the introduction...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Salaries of Civil Servants to be reviewed upwards, CS Jumwa says

MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 2 – Salaries public service sector will soon be reviewed upwards, Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa has said. Jumwa, during...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kanini Kega among leaders eying EALA post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Former Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega is among leaders eyeing the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) post. Kega...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Mainstream development production, CS Owalo tells KBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – The Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) has been advised to mainstream sustainable people -based development production to enable it compete...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Nyamira Governor sends all revenue officers to compulsory leave due to increased revenue loss.

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Nov 2 – Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has sent all revenue officers, supervisors and enforcement officers in the revenue department into a...

3 hours ago

Kenya

CS Mutua in Saudi Arabia on plight of Kenyan workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua is in Saudi Arabia to meet with authorities and the Kenya diaspora to...

3 hours ago