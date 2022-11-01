Atwoli Backs Ruto’s Bid To Increase NSSF Deductions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has backed President William Ruto’s proposal to increase the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) monthly deductions from the current Sh200 to 6 percent of the total gross earnings of an employer.

The Organization’s Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Tuesday said the enhanced NSSF contributions will protect the retirees from “old age poverty”.

“We, therefore, call upon Kenyan workers to fully embrace the 6% rate as it is within the law and also of great benefit to them upon retirement,” he said.

Atwoli stated that the current monthly deductions of Sh200 are “critically inadequate” and rallied Kenyans to embrace the proposal.

“Indeed, this increase has been long overdue considering it is the lowest in the East Africa region,” he said.

More to follow.