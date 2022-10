0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 31 – Kenya’s youngest Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has taken over the Ministry of Health from Mutahi Kagwe with a pledge to steer it even further.

At 30, Nakhumicha is the youngest CS in President William Ruto’s cabinet which he unveiled last week.

She is a Supplies Chain Management expert having worked in various organisations prior to her appointment.