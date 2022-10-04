Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Preident Ruto during the burial ceremony of DP Gachagua's elder brother. /COURTESY

Kenya

Woman who disrupted President Ruto’s speech at Gachagua funeral wanted Sh400,000

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Oct 4 – A woman who caused security scare during president Willam Ruto address at Hiriga in Mathira during burial of deputy president Rigathi Gachagua brother burial has revealed why she did the unthinkable.

Lucy Wangui said that she wanted President Ruto to assist her with Sh400,000 to enable her son relocate to America and assist her to being up his three children.

Speaking to the press after the incident that saw the head of state cut short his speech Wangui said that recently, her son who is a tout had been invited to work in America by his cousin where he was to earn a good pay but their effort to raise money for his travel has hit a snag

“I have been wanting to seek support of Ruto when he was elected my son landed a job abroad but however we cannot raise his ticket so when I heard that he is here o came and decided to seek his attention by wriggling myself on the ground as he addressed mourners I have been promised help but none is forthcoming up to now, ” she said.

She indicated that Nyeri women representative Rahab Mukami had promised that help will come but by the time of going to press, nothing had been done.

Wanjugu who is a widower caused a security scare when she attempted to reach Ruto but was manhandled by his aides .

However Ruto who had started addressing mourners said she would be helped at one time told her to see first lady Racheal Ruto for help before she was whisked away by security .

Ruto was in Nyeri during burial of Jack Rerian Gachagua brother to his deputy.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Senator Ali Roba “is our wife”, Azimio claims in row with Kenya Kwanza over House Business Committee selection

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 4 – A heated session characterized the first sitting of the Senate on Tuesday with Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio La...

20 mins ago

Kenya

Uganda distances itself from Muhoozi’s Kenya invasion statement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Uganda has distanced itself from sentiments expressed by Yoweri Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba on Kenya’s invasion that has elicited...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wetangula postpones solomonic ruling on house leadership controversy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has shelved the ruling on the question of who is the majority and Minority...

2 hours ago

Kenya

2mn children in Western, Central Regions Benefit from Blue Band campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – At least 2 million children across 4,800 schools in Western and Central regions have benefitted from Blue Band Nutrition...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Aaron Cheruiyot announced as Senate Majority leader, deputised by Tabitha Karanja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi has officially announced the names of the house leadership from the Majority and Minority side...

3 hours ago

County News

Makueni leaders pledge support for Sh3bn KEMSA re-capitalisation bid

MAKUENI, Kenya, Oct 4 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has received a lobbying boost from Makueni Governor Mutula Kilonzo Junior, who has...

3 hours ago

Kenya

KoT attacks Muhoozi after controversial tweet on capturing Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 4 – Kenyans on Twitter (KoT), Kenya’s ferocious online brigade, have continued to unleash a series of sustained attacks directed at...

3 hours ago

Kenya

All is well! Foreign Affairs CS nominee Alfred Mutua says after meeting Ugandan envoy Galiwango

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 4 – Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary nominee Alfred Mutua says there is no cause to worry about the cryptic...

4 hours ago