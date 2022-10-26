Connect with us

Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Woman in Nyamira arrested for throwing infant in a pit latrine

Published

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Oct 26 – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in Kebirigo sub-location, Nyamira County on suspicion of throwing her aborted infant into a pit latrine.

Confirming the incident to KNA, Nyamira South Sub County Police commander Moses Kirong revealed that the suspect, Maria Maroko was arrested by police yesterday after a phone call from Kebirigo assistant chief Jackline Bware, informing him that they had rescued an infant from a pit latrine in one of the homes in her area of jurisdiction.

“When I received a phone call from the Kebirigo sub-location assistant chief, our team of officers went to the homestead and found members of the public who had identified the suspect, Maraa Maroko, who was trying to procure an abortion of a 28 weeks old foetus and threw it inside the pit latrine from where it was rescued,” explained the Sub County police commander.

The officer said that after interrogation, Maria accepted that the infant rescued from the pit latrine was hers. Unfortunately, it died a few minutes after it was rescued.

The Kebirigo sub-location assistant chief told KNA that the detained lady hails from Riakimai Bosamaro location in Nyamira and had visited her sister on Friday last week.

“We suspect she ran away from her matrimonial home in Riakimai Bosamaro to come and terminate the pregnancy at the sister’s place,” observed the assistant chief.

 Moraa will be arraigned at the Nyamira law courts to be charged with an attempt to procure an abortion; meanwhile, the remains of the infant were taken to Nyamira referral hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy. 

