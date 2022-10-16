Connect with us

President Ruto said he was keen on confronting hunger, insecurity and turn Kenya into an equal-opportunity country for all/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

We’ve set Kenya on a recovery path: Ruto

President Ruto said the Opposition must keep off “as we fix the mess they left behind”.

Published

KERICHO, Kenya, Oct 16 — President William Ruto has said Kenya is on the path to recovery as it is on a strong footing.

He said the Opposition must keep off “as we fix the mess they left behind”.

“We want to forget the past that was full of suffering. We are delivering solutions to what Kenyans went through in five years,” he said.

President Ruto said he was keen on confronting hunger, insecurity and turn Kenya into an equal-opportunity country for all.

“We have disbanded the Special Service Unit that was engaging in extrajudicial killings. We will not relent until we have a secure country,” he insisted.

He spoke on Sunday during an interdenominational prayers at the Green Stadium in Kericho.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, several Governors and more than 50 MPs.

“Our plan is to take Kenya forward. That is why we are reducing fertiliser and other farm inputs prices so that we can reduce the cost of living,” added President Ruto.

He noted that the next step will be to add value to agricultural produce so that farmers can earn more and sustain more livelihoods.

The President said the Hustler Fund will be launched on December 1.

“This is part of our deliberate measure to save millions of Kenyans from predatory financial institutions.”

He noted that the Fund will stimulate entrepreneurship, generate jobs and drive economic growth.

President Ruto assured the country that the work-in-progress in the review of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) will be just.

“We will ensure that education becomes more affordable to Kenyans. We will refine and enrich CBC to benefit everyone.”

On his part, the Deputy President said the problems bedeviling Kenyans today was as a result of mismanagement of the affairs of the country.

“They [Opposition] must relax and watch as we take our country to the next level,” he said.

