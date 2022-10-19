Connect with us

Speaker Wetangula during the vetting of CSs Nominees, Oct 17, 2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

Wetangula cautions CS nominees against visiting Ministries before approval process completion

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has warned Cabinet nominees against visiting ministries until they are approved by the house.

Wetangula who chairs the committees on appointment directed that the 22 nominees are given a nod by the house following the tabling of the report of their vetting, they largely not approved for the cabinet slots.

“All nominees coming before the house remain as such nominees subject to approval to report by this committee, presentation to the plenary and a vote taken on each and every one of them,” he stated.

“Excess enthusiasm may not be helpful,” said Wetangula during the committee sitting.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed sought the indulgence of the chair of the committee following elicit reaction by Kenyans on a section of nominees confidently making courtesy call to their respective docket without having been formally approved.

“I want to seek your indulgence on the issue of nominee who have been vetted by this committee who go ahead and report to the offices of their respective dockets and take pictures and being taken round,” said Mohammed.

“Chairman this matter ends in the plenary of the house until a question is raised,” he added.

This comes amidst cases of cabinet nominee including Land and Housing nominee Zacharius Njeru who have already toured the offices of their docket for familiarization ahead of approval by the house.

