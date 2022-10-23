We have no problem with Kalonzo, we just dont understand him – Gachagua

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that they made efforts to woo Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to their political outfit but he continued to make wrong political choices to the detriment of the Ukambani people.

Gachagua mentioned that they have no problem with self declared Kamba kingpin saying he’s always on the wrong side of the political divide due to poor choices.

“We have no problem with Kalonzo Musyoka; we are waiting for him you will decide what you want with him because we don’t understand him,” he stated.

“We looked for him but every time we look for him he goes back to the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya so we don’t understand why he is always confuse.”

The Deputy President urged the Ukambani leaders to guide Musyoka on his political decision as he has continued to make wrong political choices which are detrimental to the Ukambani people.

“These Ukambani people are good but they can’t remain in position permanently it’s not right because you people need the government,” Gachagua said.

Deputy President stated that the decision by President William Ruto to dish out plum cabinet position to the Ukambani leaders despite them backing their rivals in the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya almost caused confrontation between the duo.

“We almost had issues with the President because of you people. He is dividing the government and issuing slots to the Ukambani people yet they gave us few votes,” he said.

“He told me that the Ukambani people love me but it’s the leaders who mislead them.I will stay with the Ukambani people till they love and I have also decided to love the people of Ukambani.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Gachagua said that the Ukambani region deserves to be in the government and if Musyoka will not rise to the occasion then the local leaders should take the mantle from him to steer the community to the government.

“Wavinya and Malombe and the rest if Musyoka still maintains he will remain in Azimio you can decide to bring the people of Ukambani to the government,” he said.

On his part, President Ruto said Musyoka can work in the opposition until he makes up his mind on the political direction he wants to take.

The head of state indicated that he is ready to work with him later once he makes up his mind.

“I looked for Kalonzo Musyoka and had a sit down with him, told him this is the government in my hands, lets walk together but he told me that he wants to try the opposition fast,” he revealed.

“Let him try working for the opposition and then we shall see the far he will come then we can talk later. Even opposition is a work,” said President Ruto.

President Ruto said that among his political pledges to the Ukambani nation was that he would alongside Musyoka in the event he clinches government.

But efforts to woo him to the Kenya Kwanza government have remained futile as he has remained adamant that he will remain in the opposition under the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

“I am ready to work with him,I told you that if God helps me and I clinch the government I will involve him in the forming of my government,” said the Head of State.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This comes days after Musyoka promised that the opposition will unveil its shadow cabinet that will keep President Ruto’s government in check.

Musyoka disclosed yesterday that Raila Odinga – the outfit’s leader – will form the shadow cabinet once he jets back into the country from India.

“We must hold the government accountable,” Kalonzo said adding that the cabinet will have its own budget.

Kalonzo stated that the coalition will certainly play its opposition role to the best of its knowledge and check the excesses of government.

“So we want to ask the President not to get angry when we do our duty,” he said.

On May 16, 2022, the coalition unveiled its nominees that would have been in the cabinet if they clinched power in the August 9, 2022, General Election.

In the lineup, Martha Karua who deputized Odinga in the polls was designated as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Cabinet Secretary.

Former Governors Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) and Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa) were named as the Treasury and Lands Cabinet nominees respectively.

Outgoing Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya was to retain his position in the Azimio administration.