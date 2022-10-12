We are not in a hurry to get rid of you: Rigathi to Prof Magoha

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 12 — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has hinted at a possibility of retaining outgoing Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha in another capacity saying the Kenya Kwanza government is not in a hurry to get rid of him.

Gachagua who was speaking during the official launch of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms on Wednesday told CS Magoha to continue doing his work even as President Ruto’s Education nominee Ezekiel Machogu prepares to assume the role upon approval.

The Prof Raphael Munavu-led Working Party on education sector reforms appointed by President Ruto is mandated to collect views from Kenyans and education stakeholders regarding the Competence Based Curriculum and other pressing issues on other levels of training including technical, vocational and tertiary.

“We want to assure you that we are not in a hurry to get rid of you. Take your time, this is your country, this is your government. Although there will be an incoming CS, I am sure you will hold his hand,” Gachagua stated.

Gachagua described Magoha as a committed public servant who has served the country with distinction saying Ruto’s administration will always consult him when need arises.

The DP also lauded CS Magoha for his commitment in serving the country and always speaking his mind, including on what he termed as uncomfortable truths during his tenure.

“CS Magoha and I are similar in speaking our minds… truth sets everybody free and you can’t build your country on lies,” Gachagua stated.

He called upon the taskforce to give raw findings generated from the Kenyans’ views so that they can assist President Ruto’s administration in making the right decision on the way forward.

“Tell us the truth, raw as it is, we are not interested in being told what we want to hear. Please listen to the people of Kenya,” he said.

In his address, CS Magoha underscored the need to address the educational needs of the Kenyan child by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms.