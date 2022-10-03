Connect with us

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua/KBC

Kenya

We are looking for a professional DCI, not a drama queen – DP Gachagua

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Oct 3 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua now says the country is looking forward to having a professional Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) office devoid of drama and politics.

Gachagua said that the DCI should conduct its investigations away from the full glare of the media and the public.

Speaking to Citizen TV Sunday, the Deputy President said that it was time to overhaul the way the investigative agency operates.

“We are looking for a professional DCI. Why the DCI officers are in civilian clothes is because they are supposed to be discreet so that they can carry out investigations in a discreet manner,” Gachagua said.

The Deputy President spoke out against disclosing details of any investigations to the public before they are finalized.

“We want a professional DCI, who will not spend time on drama, who will not spend time on the press, who will investigate cases properly, get evidence and take people to court and get a conviction, and the details of investigations should be known by the press from the charge sheet when it is complete and finalized,” he said.

The second in command further said that the Country wants the Inspector General of Police to take charge of everything that involves security.

“We want the IG to take charge. We had a situation where the DCI was like in charge of the IG, he was given too much leeway, to even seat on the IG, to even intimidate the DPP. We want the new IG to take charge of the police service,” Gachagua said in a veiled reference to the former DCI Director George Kinoti who was widely accused of overstepping his mandate while at the helm of the country’s investigative arm.

Section 28 of the National Police Service Act dictates that “there is established the Directorate of Criminal Investigations which shall be under the direction, command, and control of the Inspector-General.”

According to section 29 subsection (8) of the National Police Service Act, The Director of Criminal Investigations shall be responsible for implementing the decisions of the Inspector-General; efficient administration of the Directorate; the day-to-day administration and management of the affairs of the Directorate.

“The performance of such other duties as may be assigned by the Inspector General, the Commission, or as may be prescribed by this Act, or any other written law,” the NPS act says.

Gachagua’s remarks come two days after the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) appointed Massa Salim as the acting Director of Criminal Investigations for 14 days pending ongoing recruitment.

The DCI Director post was declared vacant following the resignation of George Kinoti last Tuesday

“NPSC appoints Mr. Massa Hamisi Salim, MBS, ndc (K), SAIG as the Director Criminal Investigation in an acting capacity, until the position is filled substantively and competitively in at least 14 days,” NPSC Chairman Eliud Kinuthia said in a statement.

The commission has already advertised the vacant post following Kinoti’s resignation.

Kinoti resigned alongside Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, in an announcement made by President William Ruto.

Ruto has already nominated Japheth Koome to replace Mutyambai.

Kinuthia said that interested candidates for the DCI post have seven days to apply setting the deadline for October 6, 2022.

“Applicants must be citizens of Kenya, hold a degree from a recognized university,10 years experience in management and proven knowledge in criminal investigations and policing and meet requirements for chapter six of Constitution of Kenya 2010,” Kinuthia told Capital News.

