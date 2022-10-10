Connect with us

Kenyans voting during the general election in Kenya on August 9, 2022; voting in Kenya is done at public schools which close during the election period. /CFM.

Kenya

Voter Seeks Law Changes To Allow Second-Runner-Up In Presidential Election Become MP

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – A Kenyan voter has proposed changes to the Constitution key among them seeking to reward the runner-up in a presidential election with a slot in the National Assembly.

The voter identified as Nyongesa Makhanu also wants the running mate to be given a Senate seat after losing.

Makhanu who is an Architect by profession has subsequently petitioned the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) seeking authority to collect a million signatures for the process to amend the Constitution.

“I look forward to your guidance and expedited authority,” Makhanu stated in his letter.

According to Makhanu, the 2010 Constitution presents “a major setback” hence denying Kenyans the opportunity “to have an effective parliamentary oversight of the Executive”.

He has further proposed that a President needs to be from a third community other than that of the retiring or the predecessor.

This limitation he said once enacted will not apply to the sitting President and his deputy.

In addition, Makhanu wants the General Election held on the third Tuesday of December after every five years.

He argues that holding elections on the second Tuesday of August “affects national economic activities negatively”.

“There is a need to adopt an electoral system which fosters national inclusivity, cohesion, and stability in the presidency, premised on the inalienable right of all eligible Kenyans to contest for the presidency, with a realistic chance for the best person of their generation to win, irrespective of their gender or community of birth,” he said.

Makhanu has also proposed the clustering of the forty-seven counties into nine communities based on regional proximity, broad ethnic lingual characteristic, and political inclination.

Kenya’s last attempt to amend the Constitution was through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) spearheaded by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

-BBI Verdict-

The Supreme Court on March 31, 2022, ruled that the BBI process was illegal, null, and void.

The seven-judge bench, however, left open the possibility for future reforms instituted by Parliament or through other means so long as the President does not have a hand in the changes.

The reforms would have been the biggest change to Kenya’s political system since the introduction of a new constitution in 2010.

President Kenyatta had argued that the change would make politics more inclusive and help end repeated cycles of election violence.

