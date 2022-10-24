Connect with us

The DCI Headquarters in Nairobi./FILE.

NATIONAL NEWS

Verdict on further detention of DCI agents linked to police hit squad due Wednesday

Kahawa Law Courts Chief Magistrate Diana Mochache will deliver a verdict on whether or not to grant an application by the State to hold the four suspects for an additional 30 days on Wednesday, October 26.

Kenya

DCI Creative Designer Boniface Muganda killed in road accident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – A creative designer at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Boniface Muganda has been killed in a road accident....

21 hours ago

Kenya

We have no problem with Kalonzo, we just dont understand him – Gachagua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that they made efforts to woo Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to their political...

23 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto says Kalonzo can work in the opposition

President William Ruto now says Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya deputy leader Kalonzo Musyoka can work in the opposition until he decides on the...

24 hours ago
Police officer in Moyale commits suicide after killing two colleagues Police officer in Moyale commits suicide after killing two colleagues

Kenya

Police Officer in Moyale Commits Suicide After Killing Two Colleagues

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – A police officer in Moyale station in Marsabit County on Sunday went berserk killing two of his colleagues and...

1 day ago
Kalonzo says Azimio will form a shadow cabinet to keep Ruto's govt in check Kalonzo says Azimio will form a shadow cabinet to keep Ruto's govt in check

Kenya

Kalonzo Says Azimio Will Form A Shadow Cabinet To Keep Ruto’s Govt In Check

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 23 – The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition will in the coming days unveil its shadow cabinet that will keep...

1 day ago

Top stories

Boeing crashes: Passengers’ families deemed crime victims

A U.S. federal judge ruled Friday that relatives of people killed in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max planes are crime victims under...

2 days ago

World

Fire breaks out on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro

A fire has broken out on Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest mountain, officials confirmed Saturday. William Mwakilema, the commissioner for Conservation of the Tanzania...

2 days ago

Kenya

Ruto gazettes vacancies at IEBC for Chairman, 2 commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 22 – President William Ruto has gazetted vacancies at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for chairman post and two...

2 days ago