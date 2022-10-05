Connect with us

Vera Sidika. /COURTESY

Vera Sidika Removes Implants, Attributes Decision To Health Risks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 5 – Socialite and entrepreneur Vera Sidika has admitted to undergoing reverse surgery to get rid of her butt implants.

Terming it the “hardest phase in my life,” the new mom attributes the decision to get her butt implants removed to “health risks and complications.” She backs her message up with a picture that explicitly depicts her new look, that is a stark contrast to her voluptuous derriere that she has famously been known for for years on end.

“It’s still very unbelievable but I’ve come to terms with it & learnt to love myself regardless. Ladies, please learn to love yourself and don’t ever let peer pressure rush you into things that will ruin you in future. I’m lucky to be alive, God loves me so much. Honestly It’s been pretty hard, I didn’t even celebrate my birthday this year, but here we are. Happy birthday to me. New me. I’ve come to appreciate life & never take things for granted. Thanks to my family, especially my husband for being there for me,” she wrote on her social media pages.

She further thanked fans for their support and assures she’s still the “same sweetest Vera Sidika and that hasn’t changed.” To give back, Sidika promises she will be posting her surgery journey videos in her quest to probably change the minds of those contemplating cosmetic surgery.

