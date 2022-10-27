Connect with us

A UNSC session in the past.

World

UNSC Counter-terror Meet in India to Focus on Threat from Misuse of New Technologies

Published

A meeting of UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee will be held in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28 and 29 and the overarching theme is ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’.

Addressing a joint media briefing here, Ruchira Kamboj, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations who is also Chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee, said that terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and misuse of emerging technologies was an issue of increasing concern.

She said over the past two decades, member states have made tangible progress in countering terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism yet terrorist threat persists and “despite our best efforts has evolved”

Terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to international peace and security. With the growing prevalence of technology and rapid rise in digitisation, addressing the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes has become an issue of increasing concern,” she said.

“Mindful of addressing this issue whilst also recognising the potential of technologies to increase the effectiveness of counterterrorism efforts, Committee has come together in India to hold its special meeting countering use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

She said the focus will be on the increasing threat of use for terrorist purposes of three significant technologies – internet, including social media, new payment technologies and fundraising methods and unmanned aerial systems including drones.

Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs said the meeting will begin with tribute to victims of terrorism.

“UNSC Counter-Terrorism Committee will be hosted in Mumbai and Delhi on October 28 and 29 respectively. The overarching theme would be ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’. It will begin with a tribute to victims of terrorism,” he said.

David Scharia, Head of Branch, UN The Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate also addressed the press conference.

