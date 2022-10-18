UN chief to visit India Tuesday; will pay tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai attack 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 – United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is set to visit India on an official trip starting Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

This will be UN Secretary-General’s (UNSG) first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022.

“Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UNSG) will be on an official visit to India from 18-20 October 2022. This will be UNSG’s first visit to India, since he commenced his second term in office in January 2022. He had earlier visited India (in his first term) from 01- 04 October 2018,” the MEA said in a press statement.

Guterres will commence his visit to India, by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The Secretary-Genera will also deliver a public address at IIT Mumbai on the subject – “India @75: UN-India Partnership: Strengthening South-South Cooperation”.

On October 20, in Gujarat (Ekta Nagar, Kevadiya), Guterres will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) booklet, logo and tagline. It may be recollected that the concept of LiFE was introduced by PM during COP26 at Glasgow in November 2021.