Ukambani leaders welcome MPs approval of Peninah Malonza’s nomination as CS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Ukambani leaders have lauded the National Assembly for voting against the disapproval of Peninah Malonza as the nominee for Tourism and Wildlife.

Led by Kitui Central MP, Makali Mulu and his Kitui Counterpart, Rachel Nyamai, they asserted that Malonza will prove to be the best Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s cabinet as oratory skills are never a yard stick for delivery.

Kitui Woman Representative, Irene Kasalu who moved the motion to save Malonza from being dropped by the House, castigated the report by committee of appointment that disqualified her for the cabinet slot.

MPs approved all Cabinet Secretary nominees, including Malonza who had been rejected by the vetting committee.

The nominees now await a formal appointment by President William Ruto once he receives a report from Parliament.

There was a heated debate in the House on Tuesday evening when the report recommending the rejection of Malonza was tabled, with most legislators saying she was incompetent and did not convince them during interviews.

But the mood seems to have changed on Wednesday morning when the debate resumed, with most MPs seen to defend her as well as former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who had been rejected by the minority.

The house negated the disqualification of Malonza, the nominee for Tourism and Wildlife by the committee on appointment, precipitating her approval before the House.

Following the move by the majority in the House, Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu presented a notice of motion amending the report by calling for the approval of the Tourism nominee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The upshot of that vote is that you have approved of all the nominees after Mercy Kiiru Njeru you have negative the rejection of Malonza that means Malonza is in purgatory,” Speaker Moses Wetang’ula told the MPs.

In the question put by Speaker Wetangula on the motion by Kasalu, the lawmakers voted to support the motion paving way for her approval.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah had told the House that “The nominee (Malonza) did not demonstrate knowledge on topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry. She lacked the requisite abilities and professional experience to be approved for appointment to the office of Cabinet Secretary.”