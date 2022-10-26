Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Peninah Malonza was nominated to be Kenya's Tourism Cabinet Secretary but she was rejected by the MPs vetting committe.

Kenya

Ukambani leaders welcome MPs approval of Peninah Malonza’s nomination as CS

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Ukambani leaders have lauded the National Assembly for voting against the disapproval of Peninah Malonza as the nominee for Tourism and Wildlife.

Led by Kitui Central MP, Makali Mulu and his Kitui Counterpart, Rachel Nyamai, they asserted that Malonza will prove to be the best Cabinet Secretary in President William Ruto’s cabinet as oratory skills are never a yard stick for delivery.

Kitui Woman Representative, Irene Kasalu who moved the motion to save Malonza from being dropped by the House, castigated the report by committee of appointment that disqualified her for the cabinet slot.

MPs approved all Cabinet Secretary nominees, including Malonza who had been rejected by the vetting committee.

The nominees now await a formal appointment by President William Ruto once he receives a report from Parliament.

There was a heated debate in the House on Tuesday evening when the report recommending the rejection of Malonza was tabled, with most legislators saying she was incompetent and did not convince them during interviews.

But the mood seems to have changed on Wednesday morning when the debate resumed, with most MPs seen to defend her as well as former Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and former Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa who had been rejected by the minority.

The house negated the disqualification of Malonza, the nominee for Tourism and Wildlife by the committee on appointment, precipitating her approval before the House.

Following the move by the majority in the House, Kitui Woman Representative Irene Kasalu presented a notice of motion amending the report by calling for the approval of the Tourism nominee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The upshot of that vote is that you have approved of all the nominees after Mercy Kiiru Njeru you have negative the rejection of Malonza that means Malonza is in purgatory,” Speaker Moses Wetang’ula told the MPs.

In the question put by Speaker Wetangula on the motion by Kasalu, the lawmakers voted to support the motion paving way for her approval.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah had told the House that “The nominee (Malonza) did not demonstrate knowledge on topical, administrative and technical issues touching on the ministry. She lacked the requisite abilities and professional experience to be approved for appointment to the office of Cabinet Secretary.”

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Pakistan sends 3 intelligence officers to Kenya to probe death of journalist Arshad Sharif

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – The Pakistani government has deployed three military intelligence officers to Kenya to lead investigations into the death of journalist...

28 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sonko: Condemning the police unheard risks creating lethargy, emboldening criminals

The outspoken politician argued that apprehension of a few officers over their role in the said allegations do not place culpability on the police service...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Woman in Nyamira arrested for throwing infant in a pit latrine

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Oct 26 – A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in Kebirigo sub-location, Nyamira County on suspicion of throwing her aborted infant into...

3 hours ago

Kenya

4 officers from defunct DCI Special Service Unit to know fate today

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Four police officers attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) will know fate of their detention following the...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Senators To Probe Death Of Baby Who Died With Fork Jembe Lodged In The Head

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 26 – Senators in the Health Committee have started investigations to establish the circumstances that led to the death of baby...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Debate on Cabinet Secretary nominees to be concluded Wednesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26 – Members of the National Assembly are on Wednesday set to conclude debate on the suitability of the Cabinet Secretaries...

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto congratulates new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – President William Ruto has congratulated the new United Kingdom (UK) Rishi Sunak who was sworn into office on Tuesday...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Pakistan PM Sharif forms Judicial Commission to probe death of journalist killed in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 25 – A Judicial Commission has been formed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to investigate the murder of journalist Arshad...

20 hours ago